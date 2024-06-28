Ensure security without disrupting routine services, says Farooq

Srinagar, June 27
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asked the government to implement robust measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.
However, he added that while the security of the pilgrims was crucial, it shouldn’t be at the expense of the general public. “There is a pressing need to strike a balance so that security measures don’t throw a wrench on normal public transportation and emergency services,” he said.
“Restrictions on civilian vehicles along the Amarnath Yatra routes impact tourism in the Valley,” Farooq said.
