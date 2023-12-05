Ensure speedy distribution of Ayushman cards, officials told

Jammu, December 4
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Monday reviewed the progress made under Ayushman Bharat scheme wherein discussion on the distribution of Ayushman cards was held.
These cards, crafted from durable polyvinyl chloride material, promise ease of portability, marking a significant leap in ensuring that beneficiaries have ready access to their healthcare benefits.
Deputy Commissioner underscored the pivotal role of the Health Department in expediting the distribution process. Recognising the transformative potential of the Ayushman PVC cards in improving healthcare delivery, he directed the officers to intensify their efforts to ensure the expeditious completion of the distribution process.
“The Ayushman PVC cards are not merely pieces of plastic, they represent a gateway to comprehensive healthcare services for the beneficiaries,” the DC said.
He emphasized the importance of a meticulous and time-bound distribution plan, stating that every effort must be made to reach all eligible beneficiaries promptly.
The Deputy Commissioner concluded the meeting with a call to action, directing all officers involved to approach this task with a sense of urgency and responsibility. “The Ayushman PVC card distribution stands as a testament to the commitment of the administration to the welfare of its people, marking a significant stride towards a healthier and more resilient community,” he said.
