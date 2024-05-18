Ensure timely completion of road, bridge projects: DC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 17

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav has directed a contractor working on a bridge to speed up the work. Yadav visited the Dachhan area of Marwah subdivision to review the progress of several important road and bridge projects connecting Dachhan to Marwah.

He was accompanied by Marwah SDM Mohd Ashraf, ACD Phulail Singh, Dachhan BDO and Executive Engineer Mohd Aslam Lone, along with officials from the Revenue, RDD, and police departments.

The DC assessed the development of the Ikhala block boundary road extending from Dachhan to Marwah.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction of a 45-metre span steel-girded motorable bridge of Hori-Sounder Road over the Kibber nullah.

An official said Yadav issued directions to contractor PL Sharma to expedite the work on the project to ensure its timely completion.

The DC inspected the pending work on the 35-metre span steel-girded motorable bridge over the Nanth nullah at Suid Dachhan. He directed the executing agencies and the contractor to commence the work immediately to make the road accessible to the public of Sirchi.

Yadav also evaluated the progress of the new hospital building at Suid Dachhan, which is being constructed under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation Plan of Pakal Dool. The construction work is currently hindered due to issues with land acquisition problems regarding the approach road.

He instructed the Marwah SDM to resolve the issues promptly to ensure smooth and timely completion of the hospital project. Interacting with the DC, residents of Suid and Sewar Bhatti raised their grievances. Yadav assured them of prompt resolution of their issues.

Furthermore, the feasibility of the road from Dam Top to Tunder was assessed with authorities asked to submit a detailed project report promptly.

