Ensuring J&K gets durable road network, says minister

New Delhi, October 29
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said it is the Centre’s firm commitment to ensure every part of Jammu and Kashmir gets durable road network for its rapid growth. The prime objective of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is to provide connectivity, by way of all-weather road to the unconnected habitations in rural areas, he said on Friday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dedicated 75 projects to the nation, a number of them falling in the J&K and Ladakh, from Shyok village in Leh district. The projects are of vital importance for the troops as well as the civilians, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.
In his address, Jitendra Singh said the highest number of projects including seven bridges and one road were inaugurated in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.
Singh informed that Benadi bridge had been constructed in just 90 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...