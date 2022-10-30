Ensuring J&K gets durable road network, says minister

PTI

New Delhi, October 29

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has said it is the Centre’s firm commitment to ensure every part of Jammu and Kashmir gets durable road network for its rapid growth. The prime objective of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is to provide connectivity, by way of all-weather road to the unconnected habitations in rural areas, he said on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday dedicated 75 projects to the nation, a number of them falling in the J&K and Ladakh, from Shyok village in Leh district. The projects are of vital importance for the troops as well as the civilians, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In his address, Jitendra Singh said the highest number of projects including seven bridges and one road were inaugurated in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

Singh informed that Benadi bridge had been constructed in just 90 days.