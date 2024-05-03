‘Era of dynastic politics over’, Bukhari hits out at NC, PDP

Srinagar, May 2
Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the leaders of NC and PDP desired to continue their “family rule” in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said people would not allow the Abdullahs and Muftis to exploit them any longer.
While addressing a rally in Shopian today, Bukhari said: “Over the decades, the traditional parties, especially the two family-based parties, have divided Jammu and Kashmir like Rajwadas to rule over the people.”
He added: “Both the family parties, the NC and the PDP, were in consensus to stay at the helm of affairs alternatively. But things have now changed. They can no longer fool people through their deceptive narratives and fake promises. I am sure that their era has ended and people will reject both political dynasties through the power of their vote.”
The Apni Party chief said: “The PDP and the NC are trying to allure you again through deceptive promises. They are trying to convince you that they will restore the abrogated Article. Tell them that enough is enough. Reject them through the power of your vote.”
Speaking about Shopian, he said: “I have a clear vision for the development of this beautiful place. The Apni Party will not waste a single day in speeding up the completion of the Mughal Road tunnel.”
