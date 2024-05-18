Escort vehicle of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's carcade meets with accident, ITBP jawan injured

PTI

Anantnag, May 18

An ITBP jawan was injured when an escort vehicle of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's carcade met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The accident happened near Uranhall in the south Kashmir district when the former chief minister's carcade was on its way to Bijbehara from Anantnag, they said.

The officials said an ITBP jawan was injured in the accident and shifted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, for treatment.

