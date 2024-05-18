Escort vehicle of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's carcade meets with accident, ITBP jawan injured

Anantnag, May 18
An ITBP jawan was injured when an escort vehicle of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's carcade met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.
The accident happened near Uranhall in the south Kashmir district when the former chief minister's carcade was on its way to Bijbehara from Anantnag, they said.
The officials said an ITBP jawan was injured in the accident and shifted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, for treatment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Anantnag #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Jammu #Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM
Kejriwal has continued to observe silence in the Swati Maliw...
Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested
Kumar had also filed a complaint against Maliwal on her alle...
AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence
In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...
Fifth phase: Campaigning ends for 49 seats; Amethi, Rae Bareli, Baramulla in limelight; Bengal sees highest security deployment
While temperatures soared across the country, there was no l...
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...