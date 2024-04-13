Essence of democracy thrives on diversity of voices, says Bashir Ahmad Dar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 12

The Peoples’ Conference today said scores of individuals from diverse socio-political backgrounds have joined the party while embracing its vision for development and dignity. The party’s senior leader and former Kupwara MLA, Bashir Ahmad Dar, today presided over a joining ceremony of new members into the party. Welcoming the new members, he stressed on inclusivity and unity in addressing the socio-political challenges faced by the common masses.

“It’s evident that our party leadership’s steadfast efforts to bring about transformative positive change at the grassroots level are being recognised by everyone across J&K. It mirrors the collective desire of the people to prioritise development over emotive political tactics,” he said.

He said the Peoples’ Conference had emerged as a formidable political force that advocates not only the aspirations and well-being of the people of J&K, but also emphasises on the dignity of every individual.

“The essence of our democracy thrives on diversity of voices. Our party upholds the importance of equal participation and holistic development of every region. With the continued surge of support from thousands of socio-political workers, our party leadership reaffirms its commitment to promote inclusive governance focused on development,” Dar said.

