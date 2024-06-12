Estranged Ladakh MP-elect meets Omar Abdullah, fuels ghar wapsi speculations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 11

Ladakh MP-elect Haji Hanifa, accompanied by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Kargil) Chief Executive Officer Jaffer Akhoon, met NC vice-president Omar Abdullah in New Delhi today. A former NC leader, Hanifa had left the party to contest the Ladakh LS election as an Independent after the NC backed a Buddhist candidate from Leh. His meeting with Omar today has set off speculations that he might join the NC back. The meeting assumes significance as Hanifa, along with the entire Kargil unit of NC, had resigned before the election to protest party’s decision to support INDIA bloc candidate Tsering Namgyal.

#Kargil #Kashmir #Ladakh #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar