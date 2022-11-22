Evict encroachers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tells revenue officials

Jammu, November 21
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments from the state land. During a meeting of revenue officials, Sinha said, “Close liaison should be maintained by the Revenue Department with the administration and police authorities to detect any encroachment attempt and safeguard it from unauthorised construction. Poor should not be harassed.”
Sinha was briefed on the progress made on the directions passed in the previous meetings to streamline revenue-related services.
Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, informed about the measures taken to address the challenges to ensure efficient and transparent system.
