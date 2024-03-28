 Ex-Army Chief VK Singh sabotaged revocation of AFSPA in J-K, alleges Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Ex-Army Chief VK Singh sabotaged revocation of AFSPA in J-K, alleges Omar Abdullah

Ex-Army Chief VK Singh sabotaged revocation of AFSPA in J-K, alleges Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president was addressing party workers at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Ex-Army Chief VK Singh sabotaged revocation of AFSPA in J-K, alleges Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. PTI file



PTI

Sopore (J-K), March 28

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused BJP leader Gen (retd) V K Singh of sabotaging the revocation of AFSPA during the UPA-2 government when he was the Army chief.

“The Home Minister remembers AFSPA now. I fought for it (revocation of AFSPA) since 2011 when I was the Chief Minister. Where from did its opposition come from? It was Gen V K Singh, who was his ministerial colleague, and who was the chief of armed staff when I was the chief minister.

“Shah sahab, ask him (Singh) why did he stop the process to revoke AFSPA. Why did he sabotage it then? Why did he say that the Army will not accept it? Today, you are befooling the people that you will revoke AFSPA,” Abdullah said, addressing the party workers here in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The NC leader said the Union Home Minister should first ease the public movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

“We will see about the AFSPA later, but at least ease the movement of people on highway and we will be grateful to you for that. As for now, stop the Army men from stopping our vehicles, harassing us on the highway when convoys pass through. Then we will accept that you can revoke AFSPA,” he added.

The former Chief Minister also said the Union Home Minister should start by releasing prisoners from J-K who are languishing in different jails across the country.

“Many of our youth are in jails outside the state. Release them first. They have started a new process now of forcing the children and grandchildren of separatists to publish advertisements in newspapers. You are repeating the era of which we have faced the brunt when our and Congress workers were forced to quit politics by announcing in newspapers,” he said.

Abdullah was referring to the public notices published in the newspapers recently in which Ruwa Shah, granddaughter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and Sama Shabir, the elder daughter of Shabir Shah, owed an allegiance to the sovereignty of the country.

Later, speaking to reporters, Abdullah said it was regretful that the Union home minister remembered about AFSPA now.

“We have apprehensions that the way the people of Ladakh were befooled on Sixth Schedule, the same will happen with us. When the parliamentary polls conclude and the BJP loses all the five seats, they will forget about AFSPA,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #BJP #Kashmir #Omar Abdullah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

2
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

4
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

7
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

8
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

9
Haryana

Faridabad: Construction of Delhi-Mumbai E-way delayed, NHAI seeks help

10
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi, backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine public trust in judiciary

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh