Ex-BJP MLA changes sides

Jammu, March 26
Former BJP MLA Durga Dass joined the Congress here on Tuesday, said a Congress spokesperson.
Dass had earlier won the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from the Hiranagar constituency in Kathua district. Besides, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Mohammad Iqbal Dar also joined the Congress at a function.
Congress in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatsinh Solanki, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Manoj Yadav, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani and the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls — Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
Solanki said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees are false, but the Congress will fulfil all its promised guarantees.”
He said that the Congress, in a coalition with the INDIA bloc members and other like-minded parties, will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with full enthusiasm and ensure its victory with the support of people.
