Ex-cop nabbed for violating Official Secrets Act in Jammu

Jammu, May 18
A former police officer has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act for publishing “sensitive information” in his recently released book here, an official said on Saturday. Retired SP Mohammad Aslam Sheikh was arrested from his residence at Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu late Friday night, the official added.
He said Sheikh had joined the police as an ASI in 1986 and retired last year. He had published a book which contained copies of FIRs and other sensitive information.
