Ex gratia okayed for DDC members

Jammu, August 14
The J&K government has approved an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of district development council (DDC) chairmen, vice-chairmen and members in case of death due to terrorism.
Earlier, the government had approved similar relief for all elected block development council (BDC) chairmen, sarpanches, panches and the members of the municipal bodies in the Union Territory.
