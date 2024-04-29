J&K Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik started public slandering of Kashmiris: Sajjad Lone

PTI

Srinagar, April 28

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajjad Lone has accused last Governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, of being the first person to start public slandering of Kashmiris and helping in removal of Article 370 in August 2019.

Lone said his attempt to stake claim to form a government in 2018 after the BJP withdrew support to PDP led by Mehbooba Mufti was “not serious”. Lone acknowledged that he did not have numbers but had reached out to Malik asking him for some time for government formation.

Malik, while terming Lone as a “blue-eyed boy” of the Centre, had claimed that the Peoples Conference leader wanted to be chief minister just before the dissolution of the Assembly in 2018 with only six MLAs.

However, Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla against former chief minister Omar Abdullah, alleged that the account given by Malik on the events of 2018 was exaggerated. “To be very honest, we did not have the numbers. That is a reality. I called him, and I said Sir can you wait, I am in London. He said will do it and asked how much time will you take? That is it. He said send a fax and then the fax machine did not work. That is it. A person who did not have the spine to say no to Article 370 (revocation), and signed on every dotted line, he would have the spine to say no, I will not swear-in Sajjad? Tell me?” Lone asked.

The People’s Conference leader alleged that Malik was the first person to start the public slandering of Kashmiris. “He demolished Kashmiris by his role in removal of Article 370. The first public slandering, the institutionalised slandering of Kashmiris was done by him. He would say wherever I go, there are carpets,” he said.

