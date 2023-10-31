Ex-minister calls for separate Jammu state

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 30

Choudhary Lal Singh, the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, on Monday called for the establishment of a separate Jammu state, emphasising the significant distinctions in tradition, language and culture between Jammu and the Kashmir valley. During a rally in Samba district, Singh underscored the fundamental differences that set Jammu apart from Kashmir, stating, “Neither our language resembles theirs, nor our culture, nor do we dress alike. No water flows from Jammu into Kashmir or vice versa.”

Singh, a former minister, paid homage to the invaluable contributions of the Dogras in the formation of the state. He commended their sacrifices in both its establishment and the defence of the country’s borders, from Siachen to Rajasthan.

Blaming leaders based in Kashmir, Singh alleged that they had denied Jammu people their rights for six decades. He contended that these leaders had “unfairly” claimed job opportunities that belonged to the people of Jammu. Singh further argued that Kashmir-based rulers had diminished Dogra culture and misappropriated Jammu’s tourism potential, depriving its residents of their legitimate entitlements.

Singh urged his supporters to stand with him, promising to bring about a revolution within six months.

Rights denied: Lal Singh

