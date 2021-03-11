Ex-minister joins AAP, local unit not pleased

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 7

Harsh Dev Singh, ex-education minister and three-time MLA from J&K National Panthers Party, today joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi, irking the local leadership of the latter in Jammu who had reservations about his induction. The local leaders were reportedly not taken into confidence before taking him in.

‘Respect decision’ AAP should not turn into a Panthers Party. Since the party has taken the decision (to induct Harsh Dev Singh), I respect it. Taranjeet Singh Tony, member of the district development council from suchetgarh ‘Short-tempered’ Harsh Dev Singh is known for his anger and critical nature towards the people he worked with. What if he begins criticising AAP? An AAP leader

Along with Harsh Dev, several office-bearers of the Panthers Party, including state president Rajesh Pargotra, secretaries Gagan Pratap and Purshottam, and Delhi chief Suresh Dogra joined AAP in presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak and Delhi minister Imran Hussain were also present.

Recently, Panthers Party’s ex-MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yashpal Kundal had joined AAP. Senior AAP leaders from Jammu this correspondent spoke with said they were not informed by the central leadership of the party about Harsh Dev Singh’s induction.

District Development Council (DDC) member from Suchetgarh, Taranjeet Singh Tony, who joined AAP recently, said that the joining of Harsh Dev Singh was “news to him”. “Since the party has taken the decision, I respect it and will keep focus on the task assigned to me by the senior leadership. I will also say that AAP should not turn into a Panthers Party,” said Tony.

Harsh had met Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a day before Mankotia and Kundal joined the party. It has been learnt that Mankotia had protested against Harsh Dev’s joining due to which it was put on hold.

It has also rung alarm bells among J&K leaders as he may be given an important responsibility.

Balwant Singh Mankotia said the party asked him about Harsh Dev Singh. “I told the senior leadership that I will agree to whatever they decide,” he said.

The Panthers Party has been facing an internal strife due to which Mankotia and Kundal have changed their loyalty. Differences had cropped up between Harsh Dev Singh and Panthers Party founder president Bhim Singh over various issues.

A party leader, seeking anonimity, said Harsh was known for his anger and critical nature towards the people he worked with. “What will happen if he starts criticising AAP?” questioned the leader.

However, Yashpal Kundal said he had met Harsh Dev Singh recently, but he did not tell the former about his plan to join the Aam Aadmi Party. “Singh is a competent man as he has been a minister in J&K. If we want AAP to win in J&K, we need competent people like Harsh Dev,” said Kundal while adding that he did not know about the joining beforehand.