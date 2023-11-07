Ex-minister Lal Singh appears before ED, supporters protest

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 6

Former J&K minister Choudhary Lal Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a case involving an education trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra. Singh, a known critic of the BJP who is the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, appeared before the agency for the second time in three days at their Narwal office on Monday morning. His supporters, led by his wife, gathered outside the ED office and staged a protest against what they claim is the BJP’s deliberate harassment of Singh.

Last week, the ED conducted searches in Jammu and its vicinity as part of a money laundering investigation related to Andotra’s education trust and a former government official involved in alleged irregularities in land purchase for the trust.

Won’t be intimidated We won’t be intimidated. We will continue to protect the interests of Jammu. —Kanta Andotra, Former legislator

The case originated from a CBI chargesheet filed in October 2021 which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds, the CBI chargesheet claimed.

Kanta Andotra said they won’t be intimidated and would continue to protect the interests of Jammu. The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party’s women wing president, Suman Wazir, claimed that Singh’s “spotless political career” was the reason for their resistance. Wazir questioned the timing of the ED’s actions, alleging that the agency is being used to silence opposition parties, particularly in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The supporters maintain that while they have no objections to an ED investigation, they believe it is being weaponised by the BJP against potential opponents. (With PTI inputs)

‘Irregularities’

The case originates from a CBI chargesheet filed in October 2021 which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land to an education trust run by Lal Singh’ wife and ex-legislator Kanta Andotra between January 4 and 7 in 2011.

Party questions timing

Suman Wazir, chief of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party’s women wing, questions the timing of the ED’s actions, alleging the agency is being used to silence opposition parties, particularly in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

#BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Jammu