Ex-MLA Mankotia joins BJP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 29

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia today formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.

He joined the party at BJP headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Mankotia was the president of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party before he joined Aam Aadmi Party in April this year. His membership was recently terminated by the AAP leadership on the accusation of anti-party activities.

J&K BJP in a statement said, “Former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Balwant Singh Mankotia joined BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.”