Ex-MLA Mankotia joins BJP

Jammu, September 29
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia today formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi.
He joined the party at BJP headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.
Mankotia was the president of the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party before he joined Aam Aadmi Party in April this year. His membership was recently terminated by the AAP leadership on the accusation of anti-party activities.
J&K BJP in a statement said, “Former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Balwant Singh Mankotia joined BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...