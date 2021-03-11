Jammu: Ex-MLAs of BJP, Congress in talks with AAP, says Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 22

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who is also Aam Aadmi Party’s election in-charge for Jammu, said several former MLAs of different parties, including the BJP and the Congress, were in talks with his party after its victory in Punjab.

Talking to The Tribune, Bains said his party had made gains across J&K during the past sometime due to which leaders of other parties evinced interest in joining AAP. “Many leaders from different parties have joined us recently. Many from the BJP and the Congress have shown interest to join AAP. We are in talks with them and have conveyed the same to the party headquarters. Soon, a large number of senior leaders of other parties will join AAP,” said Bains.

He did not reveal names of such leaders. Bains was on a two-day tour to Jammu where he interacted with senior leaders of the party, including Harsh Dev Singh, Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yashpal Kundal.

Bains also informed that AAP’s organisational structure in Jammu would be revamped soon with new district-level committees.

Bains, the youngest minister in Punjab, was appointed election in-charge recently. Gaurav Sharma was appointed ‘prabhari’ and Pradeep Mittal co-incharge for Jammu division.

Bains also visited the family of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot by terrorists in Chadoora of Budgam recently.

Earlier, while addressing a convention, Harjot Bains said people had lost hope in the BJP governments in states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. “People have seen a hope in Delhi government as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought several changes in facilities like healthcare and education,” he said. Party sources said while Bains would inform about the required organisational setup in Jammu division, AAP’s Delhi leaders Imran Hussain, election in-charge for Kashmir division, and Salaudeen (prabhari) would prepare a report on Kashmir. The party is likely to appoint separate provincial presidents for both Kashmir and Jammu.

