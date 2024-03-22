 Ex-MP Lal Singh gets grand reception in Jammu after rejoining Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Ex-MP Lal Singh gets grand reception in Jammu after rejoining Congress

Ex-MP Lal Singh gets grand reception in Jammu after rejoining Congress

Ex-MP Lal Singh gets grand reception in Jammu after rejoining Congress

Congress leader Lal Singh being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival at the airport in Jammu on Thursday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 21

A day after he joined Congress party in New Delhi, hundreds of workers on Thursday gave a rousing reception to former MP and former minister Lal Singh on his arrival in Jammu and expressed confidence that the party will win both the seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, 65, who hails from Kathua district, rejoined the Congress at its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday amid speculations that he will be fielded against BJP minister Jitendra Singh from the Udhampur parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

Flanked by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra, and J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, Lal Singh was received by the workers and leaders of the party amid beats of drums and showering of flowers.

“It (his joining Congress) is a big chance to boost the forces fighting BJP in Jammu and Kashmir,” Lal Singh told reporters soon after his arrival from New Delhi. He claimed that the Congress will win both the seats of Jammu and Udhampur.

“I am confident to win from Udhampur seat. After becoming a two-time MP and minister, it is unfortunate that Jitendra Singh has done nothing”, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said, “Unemployment is at a high level in the Union Territory amid increase in the level of crime.” He said, “There is rampant drug menace and youth are being destroyed due to unbridled drug addiction.”

Lal Singh also announced the merger of his outfit, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP), with the Congress. While Lal Singh was the founder chairman of the DSSP, his wife Kanta was its president.

He had been a two-time former Member of Parliament from Udhampur seat in 2004 and 2009. He was also the Health Minister and the Forest Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. He represented Basohli in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 1996 and 2002.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

2
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

4
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

5
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

7
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

8
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

9
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

10
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

3 Himachal Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Assembly, pave way for byelection from their seats

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly

SC refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy scam case

Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Arvind Kejriwal: From anti-corruption crusader to scam accused

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands