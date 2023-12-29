Ex-SSP’s killing: J-K Police announce Rs 5 lakh reward for info

Srinagar, December 29
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information in connection with the killing of a retired senior superintendent of police in Baramulla district on Sunday.
The 72-year-old retired police officer and local “muezzin”, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for “azaan” from a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir’s killing will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster.
The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret.
The police appealed to the people to approach the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Baramulla or the SHO of Sheeri police station with such information.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ULFA signs peace pact with Centre, Assam Government; agrees to shun violence, disband organisation
The peace accord is expected to end decades-old insurgency i...
Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar
It is learnt that prison terms handed to the former Navy per...
India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...
Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos
Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...
Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR
Officials scan multiple CCTV footage around the site, spot a...