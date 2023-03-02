Examine buffer zones around Dal Lake: HC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 1

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the administration to submit the decisions taken by it on the utilisation of land in the buffer zones around the Dal Lake in Srinagar as notified in the new Master Plan. It directed the Lake Conservation Management Authority to examine the buffer zones for building parks and gardens and report back to the court.

In July, 2002, the court had prohibited new construction work or even carrying of building material in and around 200 metres from the periphery of waterbodies or Dal Lake. However, the Srinagar Master Plan 2035 relaxes the 200-metre limit by defining buffer zones of 20 to 100 metres from the periphery of Dal Lake.