Excise sleuths destroy 950 kg lahan in Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 10

The Excise Department destroyed 950 kg of ‘lahan’ during different raids carried out to rein in illicit distillation and sale of illicit liquor in Kathua range.

The raids were conducted on directions of Excise Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma.

A team of Excise Range, Kathua, comprising Excise Inspectors Razi Ahmad, Arun Kumar, Sub Inspector Jyoti Prakash Sharma, Head Guard Naginder Kumar and Excise Guards Ghari Ram and Jagroop Singh raided Padyari and Mahichak areas of the district to check illicit distillation of liquor.

“In the process, 950 kg of ‘lahan’, which is highly hazardous and injurious to health, was recovered by the raiding team from state land and later destroyed on spot,” an official said.

