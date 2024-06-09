Exhibition on architectural epigraphy opens in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 8
Islamic University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo today inaugurated week-long exhibition organised by the university in collaboration with the Department of Handicrafts, Govt of J&K.
In the exhibition held under the theme, Naqsh-i-Dawam, inscriptions on historical architecture would be staged. Prof Romshoo congratulated the organisers of the exhibition and said such events help in understanding the rich cultural legacy that assimilated diverse influences and depict how Kashmir emerged as a melting pot and a symbol of syncretic culture. “Kashmir not only boasts of rich natural endowments that attract tourists from across the world but our heritage is equally rich and attractive and it is time that we revive the heritage tourism,” he said.
The programme was attended by Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts and Handlooms, M Saleem Beg, Former Director General, Tourism, Dr Maroof Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director, Sheep Husbandry, Dr Khalid Waseem, Dr Hakim Sameer Hamdani, who also participated in the panel discussion held on this occasion. The event also saw presence of civil society members.
The exhibition has been curated and coordinated by a team comprising Mehran Qureshi, HoD Department of Architecture, Sameer Hamdani, Taha Mughal, Umer Farooq, Tabish Haider and Zoya Khan.
