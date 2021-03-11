Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 2

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees will leave Kashmir enmass on Friday morning amidst surge in targeted attacks in the Valley.

The decision came minutes after suspected militants shot dead a non-local bank manager in south Kashmir on Thursday.

The employees living at various transit camps guarded by security personnel have called off the protest and decided to leave for Jammu, said coordinator of the protesting employees Amit Raina.

"The protests across all places in the Valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of minorities here are witnessing ruthless bullets of the perpetrators every day," Raina said in a statement.

The decision has been made as the minorities here have been left with no other option than to migrate outside the Valley, Raina said.

A pistol-borne militant shot dead Vijay Kumar, a Bank Manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank, on Thursday in Arreh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

All the protestors were “requested to assemble beyond Navyug Tunnel on Friday” to decide the line of action regarding their fate and future lives, Raina said.

Militants on Tuesday had shot dead Rajni Bala, 36, on her school premises in Kulgam - the latest in a spate of targeted killings of Hindus and Muslims in the region.

Avtar Krishan Bhat, a leader of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla, told The Tribune, “We have kept trucks on standby because we might have to leave anytime now. The targeted killings have shocked us and we want the government to relocate us immediately.”

Bhat said the fear psychosis and trauma suffered by the community due to the targeted killings are a major reason for the fresh migration of the employees.

“We have 350 migrant employee families in Baramulla and 50 per cent of them have left for Jammu since Tuesday,” he said.

Kashmiri Pandits said police had sealed the Indra Nagar locality in Srinagar to prevent them from leaving Kashmir.

Security had been stepped up around the transit camps where several thousand Kashmiri Pandit families reside in Kashmir.

The Kashmir authorities had established check-posts to prevent employees from migrating.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees were being stopped at various check-posts on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the protesting employees told The Tribune.

“Police have established check-posts to stop us from leaving Kashmir. Family members are not allowed to move together out of transit camps because security guards think we would leave,” said Ashwani Sadhu, appointed as a junior engineer under PM’s special employment package for the migrant Pandits.