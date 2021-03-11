Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings

A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8th such killing within a month

ABVP activists protest over recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir in Jammu. PTI photo

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 2

The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees will leave Kashmir enmass on Friday morning amidst surge in targeted attacks in the Valley.

The decision came minutes after suspected militants shot dead a non-local bank manager in south Kashmir on Thursday.

The employees living at various transit camps guarded by security personnel have called off the protest and decided to leave for Jammu, said coordinator of the protesting employees Amit Raina.

"The protests across all places in the Valley have been called off with immediate effect because the lives of minorities here are witnessing ruthless bullets of the perpetrators every day," Raina said in a statement.

The decision has been made as the minorities here have been left with no other option than to migrate outside the Valley, Raina said.

A pistol-borne militant shot dead Vijay Kumar, a Bank Manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank, on Thursday in Arreh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

All the protestors were “requested to assemble beyond Navyug Tunnel on Friday” to decide the line of action regarding their fate and future lives, Raina said.

Militants on Tuesday had shot dead Rajni Bala, 36, on her school premises in Kulgam - the latest in a spate of targeted killings of Hindus and Muslims in the region.

Avtar Krishan Bhat, a leader of the Hindu Kashmiri Pandit colony in Baramulla, told The Tribune, “We have kept trucks on standby because we might have to leave anytime now. The targeted killings have shocked us and we want the government to relocate us immediately.”

Bhat said the fear psychosis and trauma suffered by the community due to the targeted killings are a major reason for the fresh migration of the employees.

“We have 350 migrant employee families in Baramulla and 50 per cent of them have left for Jammu since Tuesday,” he said.

Kashmiri Pandits said police had sealed the Indra Nagar locality in Srinagar to prevent them from leaving Kashmir.

Security had been stepped up around the transit camps where several thousand Kashmiri Pandit families reside in Kashmir.

The Kashmir authorities had established check-posts to prevent employees from migrating.

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees were being stopped at various check-posts on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the protesting employees told The Tribune.

“Police have established check-posts to stop us from leaving Kashmir. Family members are not allowed to move together out of transit camps because security guards think we would leave,” said Ashwani Sadhu, appointed as a junior engineer under PM’s special employment package for the migrant Pandits.

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop
Amritsar

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

Bank employee shot dead in J-K’s Kulgam

Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month

A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons

Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'

His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Punjab Police swoop down on Amritsar Central Jail; seize mobiles, narcotics

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a ‘fake’ case, says Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case, says Arvind Kejriwal

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Gunman attached with Jalandhar West MLA shoots himself dead

Punjab govt orders probe into 'misuse of funds' at Jalandhar's PIMS

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

Ludhiana: App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Two to face trial for illegally axing tree in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Seeking grant, Punjabi University employees, students shut gate

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land