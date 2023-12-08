Expecting first child, cop's wife shattered

PTI

Srinagar, December 7

“My child became an orphan even before being born,” said the inconsolable wife of Inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who died in Delhi on Thursday, 39 days after he suffered critical wounds in a terrorist attack while he was playing cricket in Srinagar. Expecting her first child, she was overwhelmed with grief after getting the tragic news. It was a sombre atmosphere in the congested colony of Eidgah in the downtown of this city as a multitude of people gathered at the residence of Wani.

The scene was heart-wrenching at his residence, where mourners went to offer their condolences to his grieving wife and family. According to his uncle Ghulam Mohammad Wani, Wani’s health had deteriorated due to a severe chest infection. Initially, he was admitted to Soura hospital in Srinagar, but was later shifted to Paras Hospital for further treatment from where he was flown to AIIMS in Delhi on Wednesday.

Lamenting the tragic loss, a relative, Ghulam Nabi Kakazgar, said, “Masroor was very frank. He would always help people. We are very depressed. He was crazy about cricket, and cricket took his life away.”

The loss of Wani has left the community shaken.

#Cricket #Kashmir #Srinagar