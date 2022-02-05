Expedite Kashmiri Pandits' return: Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi today asked the government to expedite the construction of transit accommodation units for Kashmiri Pandits and facilitate their return to the Valley.

Raising the issue of the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena MP said, “The issue of the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits has been languishing and they are living in exile for 32 years and they continue to be denied the right to return home.”

“In 2015, the government had promised to construct 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits. Unfortunately, as per the department-related parliamentary standing committee of home affairs, the work has been progressing slowly, and only 15 per cent of the work has been completed till date,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

“It is unfortunate that despite the government’s big promises, particularly after it did away with special provision under Article 370 of the Constitution, after allowing people from outside the state to buy land there, Kashmiri Pandits are denied their homes,” she said.