Expedite work on highways in J&K, says minister

Jammu, March 13
Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the work on the Khellani-Goha road (National Highway-244) would be done in double shift in order to make up for the delay on account of the pandemic and to ensure that the entire project is completed by next year.
Singh said this in New Delhi after he received an update about the status of the various NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) projects in J&K from its managing director Chanchal Kumar.
Chanchal Kumar said the minister minutely went into the details of each of the NHIDCL projects. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...