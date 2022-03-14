Expedite work on highways in J&K, says minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 13

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the work on the Khellani-Goha road (National Highway-244) would be done in double shift in order to make up for the delay on account of the pandemic and to ensure that the entire project is completed by next year.

Singh said this in New Delhi after he received an update about the status of the various NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) projects in J&K from its managing director Chanchal Kumar.

Chanchal Kumar said the minister minutely went into the details of each of the NHIDCL projects. —