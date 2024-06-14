Experts discuss need to preserve medicinal plants

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

A three days training-cum-demonstration programme on cultivation and conservation of important cold desert medicinal plants for livelihood generation commenced at National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), Leh.

The training is being organized by ICFRE-Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla, and is being attended by 30 representatives from different line departments including agriculture, horticulture, education, Sowa Rigpa, ITBP, NGOs and others.

Director, NISR, Leh, Dr Padma Gurmet said the cold desert Ladakh region under the Indian Trans Himalayas is an emporium of medical and aromatic plants resource in the country. He also talked about the medical and aromatic plants (MAPs) of the cold desert region which are in great demand by pharmacies as well as for local consumption. As a result, the majority of them are threatened and face endangered status.

He elucidated the fact that large scale consumption and unscientific harvesting of medicinal and aromatic plants from the natural habitats has resulted in their extinction from the wild and presently Ayurvedic and pharmaceutical industries are facing problem of raw material. He also talked about traditional medicinal plants for healthcare and livelihood.

Chief Technical Officer, HFRI, and training coordinator Dr Joginder Singh Chauhan informed that the main objective of the training is to impart knowledge to the other stakeholders about rich medicinal wealth of cold-desert regions and train them as master trainers for further dissemination amongst various end users.

Director, HFRI Shimla, Dr Sandeep Sharma said cultivation of medicinal plants by the local communities assumes paramount significance and may be adopted as an alternate income-generating source which may fetch considerable benefits and improve the living standard as well.

He emphasised that the need of the hour is to put together efforts to scale up the cultivation of medicinal plants out of natural ambience with proper scientific interventions and develop it as an sustainable source of income generation.

