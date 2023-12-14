Experts to look into water surge in Ladakh hot springs

Leh/Jammu, December 13
There has been an alarming rise in the water levels of hot springs in the Chumathang area of Leh district’s Nyoma sub-division recently and a mechanism would be put in place to monitor it, officials said on Wednesday. The Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and other expert teams will formulate a white paper on the rise in the water levels and share the same with all stakeholders, especially the administration.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Amit Sharma, Secretary of Ladakh, the officials said, adding that senior teams of the National Disaster Management Agency, GSI, Central Ground Water Board, National Institute of Hydrology, Western Himalayan Regional Centre and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology attended it.
