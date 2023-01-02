2 children die, 5 injured in blast near site of Sunday's terror attack in J-K's Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 2

In a shocking incident, a suspected IED blast has taken place at the same village where four civilians were shot dead in Rajouri district yesterday evening.

As per initial reports, the blast took place in Dhangri village on Monday morning killing a child and injuring at least 5 persons.

Meanwhile, Rajouri bandh call was given for Monday by Hindu organisation against the killing of minority community. Protests have broken out in Rajouri against the government for its inability to safeguard the minorities.

ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, said, "A blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. 5 persons are injured. One child has succumbed to injuries. Another critical. Media personnel are requested to be cautious. Another suspected IED spotted which is being cleared."

One more child succumbs due to injuries in IED blast in Rajouri. The minor girl who died this afternoon was struggling since morning when she was brought to the hospital.

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job has been announced to the kin of those killed in Rajouri attack, LG Manoj Sinha has announced.

He said, "Seriously injured would be given Rs 1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured".