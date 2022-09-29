Explosion in parked bus in Udhampur leaves two injured

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, September 28
An explosion occurred in a parked bus in Udhampur district of Jammu division late on Wednesday evening.
Two persons were reportedly injured in the blast. They were taken to the district hospital.
The blast occurred inside a passenger bus that was parked near Domail Chowk near a petrol pump in Udhampur. Damage to the bus was visible as its windscreen was shattered.
It is learnt that the bus had returned from Basantgarh. There was no one inside the bus, sources said. Police and intelligence agencies reached the spot and FSL investigation was conducted. The area was barricaded.
