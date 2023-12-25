Expose those behind KP exodus: BJP leader

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

In an effort to woo the Kashmiri Pandit community residing in Jammu, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Rana on Sunday said there was a need for an in-depth probe to identify and prosecute those responsible for killings and exodus of the community from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

Talking about the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, Rana said people behind the crime should be exposed for the “irreparable catastrophe and circumstances leading to this exodus”.

He said more atrocious is the plank taken by some sections that the then Governor Jagmohan had ‘conspired’ the exodus of the miniscule, peaceful and educated minority. “This is like sprinkling salt on their wounds to suggest they had left the Valley voluntarily. This also amounts to giving cover to the enemies of humanity by their sympathisers, who controlled the system in Kashmir,” Rana added.

Rana said the tragic chapter involving removal of an entire community from their homes and forcing them to suffer physically and mentally is a violation no one can endorse. “This grave violation underscores the importance of addressing and acknowledging the human rights of every individual, irrespective of their background. The right to live peacefully in one’s homeland, free from fear and discrimination, is a fundamental human right that should have been protected and upheld,” he said.

Rana said that exposing those behind the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits will not only deliver justice to the community but send a strong message that such acts will not go unnoticed or unpunished. “By exposing those actually responsible for such a grave crime against humanity will ensure that history does not repeat itself,” he said.

