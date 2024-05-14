Express discontent against end of special status via ballot: Mufti

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 13

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the ongoing poll was an opportunity for people to express their pent-up emotions and convey to the BJP-led dispensation that whatever transpired on August 5, 2019 was unacceptable and must be rolled back at all cost.

Addressing rallies in Baramulla, Mehbooba said the PDP had been a deterrent to the abrogation of Article 370. She said efforts to break the PDP were made and Article 370 was ultimately abrogated. The PDP chief claimed that PDP workers and families of incarcerated youth were being intimidated.

