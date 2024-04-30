Express unhappiness over Article 370 abrogation through ballot: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI

Srinagar, April 29

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked the voters of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to register their unhappiness over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution through their votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a meeting in the Larkipora area of Anantnag district, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said: “This is not an Assembly election. This is not about whether the PDP, the National Conference or the Congress will win. This election is about sending a message that the decisions taken in 2019 and what followed are not acceptable to the people.”

