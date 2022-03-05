External influence compelling Pak to correct its path: Army

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar March 4

The Army says external influences are compelling Pakistan to correct its path of being the terror hub of the globe.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC of Army’s Srinagar-based strategic Chinar Corps, says the change of heart has resulted in an opportunity for Kashmir to breathe peace and happiness as well as break out from the shadows of terrorism.

This assumes significance given the Army’s stance that there has been no ceasefire violation between India and Pakistan since February 25, 2021, when both armies reaffirmed that they would adhere to the ceasefire agreement of 2003.

Addressing a gathering at the 15 Corps, Pandey said, “Kashmir has been impacted by geopolitical maneuverings, resulting in seven exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Pakistan’s continued use of Kashmir as a tool to hit at the idea of India and continued propaganda to misguide youth has had a severe impact on the outlook of peace-loving and progressive Kashmiri society.”

Pandey was addressing a seminar, “Kashmir at Historic Crossroads” conducted by Chinar Corps in collaboration with a Kashmiri think tank, “Kashmir Chapter of International Centre for Peace Studies” at BB Cantt, Srinagar.

The Army says the seminar was third in the series of seminars organised to create platforms for intellectual debates on issues pertaining to Kashmir.

Pandey talked about geopolitical forces and developments, which would have an impact on India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

He listed out; firstly, the force of moderation and modernisation in West Asia’s Islamic countries, secondly the rise of China entwined with West’s plans to counterbalance her, thirdly rise of India post Covid-19 pandemic and lastly unfolding of new realities of Pakistan under the impact of the exit of US-led forces from Afghanistan.

He, however, insisted that external forces were forcing Pakistan to walk on the beaten path and it has given Kashmir a breather. Pandey asked Kashmiri society to lead the government efforts in bringing lasting peace to Kashmir valley.

Ashok K Behuria of Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies speaking on “faltering and isolated Pakistan” said it was a strategic opportunity for building a lasting peace in Kashmir.

Prof Ashok Aima, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir, said Pakistan-induced propaganda politically and religiously misled the youth.

BJP leader Khalid Jehangir’s book on Kashmir titled “Why Article 370 had to go” was also released on the sidelines of the seminar.