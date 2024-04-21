Eyeing migrants, NC comes up with religious harmony slogan

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 20

Citing that the ideals of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah and his cherished slogan of ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Itehad’ would always remain a guiding force for the National Conference, the party’s minority cell said the migrant votes would play a part in bringing about a positive change and ensuring political stability.

While campaigning in favor of party candidates from Kashmir for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, NC’s former MLC Bushan Lal Bhat, while addressing a meeting at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, Jammu, said, “The National Conference has always stood by the displaced people during difficult times. It will continue to do so, come what may, in the years to come.” He said the religious harmony spirit needed to be strengthened by voting and supporting forces that believe in inclusiveness and secular ethos.

Addressing the meeting, NC’s Jammu secretary Pardeep Bali said, “The progressive policies pursued by the National Conference government in its different spells have brought about a positive and discernible socio-economic change in the state.”

Jatin Bhat, member of the party’s minority cell urged migrant voters to vote and support the party.

#Kashmir #Sikhs #Srinagar