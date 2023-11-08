Facing frequent protests, contractor halts work on Ratle power project

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 7

In a setback to the work on the Ratle power project (850 MW), being constructed in Kishtwar district, the executing agency has stopped the work for an indefinite period due to frequent strikes and protests. The project has been riddled with controversies since its foundation stone was laid in 2013. The project was inaugurated once again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

‘No work culture’ Officials of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd say the project has been suffering severely as there is lack of work culture among the manpower.

Frequent stoppage of work, manhandling of MEIL staff and dharna and strikes by local influential persons have been a common sight, officials say.

The Chief General Manager of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, which is constructing the power project, stated in a notice, The progress of the project has been suffering severely due to lack of work culture among the manpower, frequent stoppage of work, manhandling of MEIL staff, dharna and strikes by local influential persons to pressurise the management for personal gratification, thus resulting in irreparable losses and bad name to the company.”

The notice, a copy of which is with The Tribune, further states that the management has decided to close the project for an indefinite period. “All dues of the employees and the stakeholders will be dealt with as per the law of the land,” the notice states.

In October last year, four persons were killed when a landslide struck the construction site of the project.

Since the beginning, the project has been facing roadblocks every now and then. Since its foundation stone was laid in 2013, Pakistan has been accusing India of violating the Indus Water Treaty. Pakistan sought a Court of Arbitration in the matter. The World Bank in 2017 allowed India to go ahead with the project, making it a big win for the country.

Surprisingly, in 2016 another company which was constructing the project made an exit after terming its inability to continue work due to frequent strikes and protests by locals against the management. In 2022, Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) signed a contract agreement for the execution of the work. In June this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had stated that Kishtwar would become North India’s major power hub generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the power projects.

The largest capacity project in the region is Pakal Dul hydroelectric project with a capacity of 1,000 MW. Its estimated cost, as of now, is Rs 8,112 crore and expected timeline of competition is 2025.

Kiru hydro-electric project with a capacity of 624 MW is being built at a cost of Rs 4,285.59 crore and the timeline in this case is also 2025. About 25 km upstream of Kiru hydroelectric project is another project—Kirthai II hydroelectric project—with a capacity of 930 MW.

Another proposed project located near Kishtwar is Kwar hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 4,526 crore.

#Jammu #Kishtwar