Fake Facebook account of Jammu ADGP detected

PTI

Jammu, January 3

A fake Facebook account claiming to be that of Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain has been detected, with officials saying they have flagged it and urged people not to interact with it. It was found that the imposter would send people messages from the fake account, introducing himself as Commandant CRPF Bantalab and a close friend of ADGP.

#Facebook #Jammu