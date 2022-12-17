Fallen heroes remembered as Army celebrates Vijay Diwas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The Army’s Chandimandir-based Western Command on Friday commemorated the 51st Vijay Diwas, marking India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, in Jammu.

A memorial service was held at the ‘Balidan Stambh’, where Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, laid wreath at the eternal flame of the war memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Param Vir Chakra recipient Honorary Captain Bana Singh, Lt Col Rishma Sarin, wife of Late Maj Mohit Sharma, posthumous recipient of the Ashok Chakra, and other civil and military dignitaries were present on the occasion, according to a statement issued here today.

Students from several schools in Jammu presented patriotic songs to lend a nationalistic fervor to the event. War widows, gallantry awardees and veterans of the 1971 war were also felicitated on the occasion.

Lt Gen Khanduri expressed his gratitude to the veterans and widows and assured them of the Army’s continued support in ensuring their welfare. The event culminated with a cultural evening and a light and sound show based on 1971 war heroes.

During the war, major operations were focused on the Eastern Front and led to creation of Bangladesh, several spirited and valiant battles were also fought on the Western Front, including the Jammu and Kashmir sector. Out of the four Param Vir Chakras bestowed for the 1971 war, two were awarded in the Western Theatre.