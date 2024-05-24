 Family feud turns ugly, 5 detained : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Family feud turns ugly, 5 detained

Family feud turns ugly, 5 detained

Family feud turns ugly, 5 detained


PTI

Jammu, May 23

Five individuals were detained after a clash between two families resulted in minor injuries to two persons and gunfire on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident took place between the families of Mohammad Siraj and Dil Mohammad over a vehicle parked in front of a gate in the Bassi area, officials added.

The altercation escalated into a clash between the two related families, leading to two people sustaining minor injuries, they said.

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, they said.

Further investigation is going on, including an inquiry into the firing by the 12-bore gun, which has been seized, police officials said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

2
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

3
Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

4
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

5
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

6
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

7
Trending

Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

8
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

9
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke

10
World

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops, block roads

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

In Haryana, Priyanka takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

In Haryana, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes up cause of farmers, wrestlers

Scared Indian students finally head back home from Bishkek

Scared Indian students finally head back home from Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

In Jalandhar, SPG holds mock drill ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s rally

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads