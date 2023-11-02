Family’s sole provider, Dar leaves behind wife, seven daughters

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 1

In a heart-wrenching twist of fate, senior policeman Ghulam Mohammad Dar fell victim to terrorist attack on Tuesday evening just steps away from his home. Dar, who was the sole provider for his family of eight, including seven daughters and a wife, has left behind a shattered community in Wailoo-Kralpora, Baramulla, Kashmir.

Head Constable Dar, typically stationed in Srinagar, found himself at home on the fateful Tuesday due to ongoing construction work at his residence. As darkness crept over the village, the unimaginable struck when Dar, escorting a plumber, was ambushed upon his return, becoming a tragic victim of terror.

The emotional devastation within the family knows no bounds. Ulfat, Dar’s eldest daughter, held back tears as she painfully remarked, “Except for our father, we have no male members in the family, and he too was taken from us.” Her voice trembled with grief as she added, “Our world has shattered into a million pieces, and we are left to pick them up with trembling hands.”

Tears glistened in her eyes as she reflected on the future, saying, “Without him, life feels like a book missing its most important chapter. It’s an incomplete story that we’ll have to write without our hero, our protector.”

The news of this heinous act has cast a perpetual shadow of sorrow over Dar’s native village. One local resident poignantly expressed, “Just imagine the tragedy: seven daughters left fatherless, facing unimaginable difficulties.”

Late on Tuesday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the District Police Lines in Baramulla to pay homage to Dar’s ultimate sacrifice. It was attended by senior civil and police officers who placed floral wreaths upon Dar’s mortal remains.

These targeted attacks have occurred at a time when the J&K police and the government have boldly asserted that militancy is on its last legs.

