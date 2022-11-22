Farmers get 4 lakh lavender plants, cultivation training

PTI

Jammu: The CSIR-IIIM on Monday distributed four lakh plants of lavender among 200 farmers of J&K and 15 others who came here from north-eastern states. The farmers were also imparted an awareness-cum-training programme at the Bhaderwah campus of Jammu University. The move is aimed at further expanding the 'purple revolution'. PTI

Mirwaiz faction concerned over ‘custodial killings’

Srinagar: A day after a “hybrid militant” was killed in Anantnag, the Hurriyat Conference faction, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Monday expressed concern over alleged “custodial killings”. The group said, “Thousands of young men arrested from all parts of J&K in such a manner are languishing in jails sans trial.