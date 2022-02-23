Farooq Abdullah for socio-political empowerment of women

Jammu: NC president Farooq Abdullah has called for focused socio-political empowerment of women. Interacting with NC’s women wing members here, he said the party had provided a platform to women to grow as leaders. OC
Self-immolation bid against anti-encroachment drive
Srinagar: A 27-year-old man suffered burn injuries as he set himself on fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Ganderbal on Tuesday. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department had launched the drive along the waterbodies, officials said. The police urged people not to share the videos of the incident on social media. PTI
BJP asks party workers to be ready for Assembly elections
Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has asked the party cadre to gear up for “ensuing Assembly elections” in J&K. He was addressing a gathering after launching development works in Jammu. Government’s performance card stands testimony to the UT’s development, he added.
