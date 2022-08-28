Farooq Abdullah gets bail in PMLA case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 27

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday appeared before a Srinagar court in connection with an alleged money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

His lawyer Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan said Farooq was scheduled to appear before the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, in two cases—one in an FIR registered against him by the CBI and another by the ED which had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint.

Khan said Farooq did not appear before the court in the CBI case. In the ED case, he appeared before the court personally. Abdullah and the other accused were released on bail after furnishing the necessary bonds. Farooq and JKCA ex-office-bearers have been accused of misappropriating over Rs 113 crore funds from 2002 to 2012.