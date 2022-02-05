Farooq Abdullah slams Delimitation Commission draft report

Farooq Abdullah slams Delimitation Commission draft report

J&K National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on February 4, 2022. PTI photo

PTI

New Delhi, February 5

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who heads the National Conference, slammed the draft report of the Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday saying it “defies any and all logic” and no political, social and administrative reason can justify the recommendations.

Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar parliamentary seat, also made it clear that the party is now engaged in formulating a detailed response to this report and also exploring other options to challenge the entire process.

One of the five Associate members of the Commission, the NC leader said the report was received on Friday night and “I am in the process of reading it in detail. But from whatever I have seen, we at the National Conference completely reject this report”.

Abdullah, who has been the chief minister of the state thrice besides being a union minister, said: “There is no political, administrative and social logic that justifies these recommendations”.

He said that they were earlier told that the delimitation exercise was being undertaken to make assembly seats contiguous with the district.

“But the draft report is showing a different picture altogether.

“Like Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in South Kashmir will have six assembly seats from Rajouri and Poonch, which are part of Jammu division and located across Peerpanjal range,” Abdullah said and asked, “How is this inclined for providing better administration?”

Similarly, the way assembly constituencies have been carved out in which some have “completely disappeared defies any and all logic”.

In its report, the Delimitation Commission has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies which includes redrawing of the Anantnag Parliamentary seat by adding Rajouri and Poonch from the Jammu region, besides carrying out massive changes in the Kashmir division.

Many of the assembly seats in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state have vanished that include Habba Kadal, a seat that was seen as a traditional bastion of migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Similarly, Budgam district, which had five assembly seats, was redrawn and merged with Baramulla Parliamentary constituency besides splitting of some of the areas and carving out new assembly seats like Kunzer in North Kashmir.

Pulwama, Tral and some areas of Shopian, which formed part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, will now be part of the Srinagar Parliamentary seat.

The report was sent to the five associate members including Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone (Lok Sabha MPs from the National Conference) and Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore (BJP MPs) on Friday.

They have been asked to submit their views by February 14 after which the report would be put in the public domain, officials said. —

#delimitation commission

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

2
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

3
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

4
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

5
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

6
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

7
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

8
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

10
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

State BJP unit upset; sees it as an insult

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

FM Sitharaman exhorts India Inc to open up their purse for sustained growth

FM Sitharaman exhorts India Inc to open up their purse for sustained growth

Budget presented on February 1 proposes that the concessiona...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released