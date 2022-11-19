Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference president

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 18

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday resigned as president of the National Conference. The new president will be elected on December 5.

The resignation comes reportedly a day after a man heckled Farooq in downtown Srinagar, questioning his inability to restore Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre in 2019.

According to a statement issued by the National Conference, the NC veteran had informed his colleagues about his decision to resign. Meanwhile, the NC general secretary has been tasked with conducting the election for the party president.

Party spokesperson Imran Nabi said the former CM would continue to hold the president’s post till the party elections were conducted.

“In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise, the party general secretary has been tasked with conducting the election for party president, which will be completed on December 5. Until then, Dr Sahib will continue as president of the party,” he said.

The fresh announcement was followed by another notice from party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who issued an election schedule for the presidential election.

The 83-year-old leader succeeded his father, Sheikh Abdullah, as the NC president in 1981 and has been holding the current position since 2009.

He has served as Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K thrice between 1982-84, 1986-90 and 1996-2002. He is the president of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of local mainstream political parties seeking to restore Article 370.

Omar to take over?

There is speculation that Omar Abdullah, the party’s vice-president, is likely to be the new NC chief

Omar was party president from 2002 till 2009

