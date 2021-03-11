Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid again

Srinagar, August 13
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, a party leader said here.
He said the 85-year-old MP from Srinagar was doing fine and has self-isolated at home.
Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.
