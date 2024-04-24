Farooq Abdullah: This could be country’s last election

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 23

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the present elections could be the last elections in the country. “The BJP wants one nation, one election. How can it be possible in 28 states which are so different?” Farooq said, while talking to reporters here.

He added that BJP leaders were themselves stating that they have to change the Constitution. “It seems that once these elections are over, we will have a set-up like the one in Russia, where President Putin is the head of state for his life,” he added.

The NC chief said: “Just tell me why they are saying that their government will last until 2047. Do you think they will last till then? They have thought it over and they will not hold any election later. You can do whatever they want.”

“What was the need to remove the Chief Justice of India from the panel of nominating members of the Election Commission?” he asked. He expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech calling Muslims “infiltrators”. About Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari’s support to Peoples Conference candidate Sajad Lone in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Abdullah said: “It is unfortunate and I would like to appeal to all three, whether it is Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sajad Lone or Altaf Bukhari, that they should see from which side they are in the field and they should also see what is the BJP’s attitude towards Muslims in the country.”

