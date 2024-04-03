 Farooq Abdullah won’t contest Lok Sabha election due to health reasons: Omar Abdullah : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Farooq Abdullah won’t contest Lok Sabha election due to health reasons: Omar Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah won’t contest Lok Sabha election due to health reasons: Omar Abdullah

The announcement was made at a party function in Rawalpora

Farooq Abdullah won’t contest Lok Sabha election due to health reasons: Omar Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and party's vice-president Omar Abdullah. Tribune file



PTI

Srinagar, April 3

National Conference president and sitting MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah would not contest the Lok Sabha polls owing to his heath, the party said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah at a party function in Rawalpora on the outskirts of the city here.

“He (Farooq Abdullah) has taken permission from (party’s general secretary) (Ali Mohammad) Sagar and other party members to not contest the polls this time because of his health,” Omar Abdullah said.

He said it is now the party’s responsibility to field the best candidate from the constituency. He hoped that the voters would help the NC candidate succeed so that he/she becomes a voice of the people of Srinagar in Delhi.

In the 2002 Legislative Assembly elections, Omar Abdullah was chosen to lead the NC, while the 86-year-old Farooq Abdullah shifted base to the Centre.

Farooq Abdullah was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2002 from Jammu and Kashmir and then re-elected in 2009. He resigned from the Rajya Sabha in May 2009 and won a seat in the Lok Sabha from Srinagar.

Abdullah joined the United Progressive Alliance government as a Cabinet Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

Abdullah contested the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat again in the 2014 elections but was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Tariq Hameed Karra.

However, Karra resigned from Lok Sabha in 2017 leading to a by-election for the Srinagar parliamentary seat which Abdullah won defeating the PDP candidate Nazir Ahmed Khan.

He won the polls again in 2019.

Omar Abdullah said the upcoming Parliamentary election was very different from the past polls.

“For the last 30 years, the elections have been affected in one way or the other due to which the people did not participate in the polls—be it because of the gun or boycott calls. Our politics in Srinagar had been limited. Few areas used to come out to vote and our politics used to run on that.

“This time, the atmosphere will be different. We will not see any boycott calls, and the impact of guns will be far less. This time, the people of Srinagar have to decide whether they want to participate in politics here or not. They have to decide whether they want to raise their voice or not, whether they want to choose their representative or not,” the NC vice president said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farooq Abdullah #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

2
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

3
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

4
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

6
Punjab

Farmer unions to protest against decision to use corporate silos as procurement centres on April 7

7
India

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

8
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

9
India

Election Commission transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states

10
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...

Man for whom missing FIR was lodged in Kerala found mysteriously dead along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

The hotel staff broke the door to find all three guests dead

Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

More than meets the eye—the SC on Tuesday granted bail to Sa...

Boxer Vijender Singh set to join BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Kejriwal severely diabetic, has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, says AAP; Tihar Jail Administration denies claim

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies